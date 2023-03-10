Search

Pakistan

Oversees Pakistani makes emotional appeal to save his property amid life threats

Web Desk 01:38 PM | 10 Mar, 2023
Oversees Pakistani makes emotional appeal to save his property amid life threats

LAHORE – An oversees Pakistani has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab to help save his investment amid life threats from the people "illegally occupying" his piece of land.

Saqib Jalal Uddin, along with his lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal, told reporters at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday that one Iftikhar Uddin killed his mother and aunt to deprive them of their property and terrorise other family members. The accused was sentenced to death after the trial by the session court and his conviction was upheld even by the Supreme Court. 

"Now, after being released from jail after 18 years, he is still hurling threats at me, and my property in Lahore's Model Town is still in his illegal occupation," Saqib said.

Saqib said that all his minor sisters and brothers shifted to UK after the murder of their mother and maternal aunt. His father had already passed away and no one was left in Pakistan to look after them and take care of their property.

Saqib says he is still unable to visit Lahore as they have serious apprehensions of being attached by the convict Iftikhar Uddin, who he says, has support of a political party. 

The dual national claimed that he has already filed applications with police, Oversees Commission, and even filed lawsuits in courts, but yet unable to get possession of his property.

“Whenever I visit Lahore to pursue my legal cases, I have to stay in a hotel and seek security from private persons.” 

Saqib added that his family brought all their earnings to Pakistan and invested millions of dollars in the country real estate, but their investment was at stake at the hands of land mafia while the state machinery has been showing lukewarm response to the complaints of all such oversees Pakistanis.

"Foreign remittances by the oversees Pakistanis has been the only breathing factor for the economy of the country that witnessed substantial reduction during the last year and our country is almost on the verge of collapse," he further said, adding that no foreign national would be desirous to invest in Pakistan if their investment were at stake. 

He appealed to the high-ups to save help his investment and property in Pakistan, otherwise he will pull out all his investment from the country.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan’s belongings stolen from car in Karachi

04:21 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

'Army officer' hurls abuses, threats at traffic warden in Islamabad for stopping him during VVIP movement

02:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Pakistani FM Bilawal urges UN to monitor crimes against women in Kashmir, other occupied territories

10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan decides not to appear before court in Toshakhana case today due to ‘security threats’

09:26 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Azad Kashmir makes hijab mandatory for female students

06:44 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker in police custody

02:15 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 10, 2023

08:00 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: