Oversees Pakistani makes emotional appeal to save his property amid life threats

LAHORE – An oversees Pakistani has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab to help save his investment amid life threats from the people "illegally occupying" his piece of land.

Saqib Jalal Uddin, along with his lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal, told reporters at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday that one Iftikhar Uddin killed his mother and aunt to deprive them of their property and terrorise other family members. The accused was sentenced to death after the trial by the session court and his conviction was upheld even by the Supreme Court.

"Now, after being released from jail after 18 years, he is still hurling threats at me, and my property in Lahore's Model Town is still in his illegal occupation," Saqib said.

Saqib said that all his minor sisters and brothers shifted to UK after the murder of their mother and maternal aunt. His father had already passed away and no one was left in Pakistan to look after them and take care of their property.

Saqib says he is still unable to visit Lahore as they have serious apprehensions of being attached by the convict Iftikhar Uddin, who he says, has support of a political party.

The dual national claimed that he has already filed applications with police, Oversees Commission, and even filed lawsuits in courts, but yet unable to get possession of his property.

“Whenever I visit Lahore to pursue my legal cases, I have to stay in a hotel and seek security from private persons.”

Saqib added that his family brought all their earnings to Pakistan and invested millions of dollars in the country real estate, but their investment was at stake at the hands of land mafia while the state machinery has been showing lukewarm response to the complaints of all such oversees Pakistanis.

"Foreign remittances by the oversees Pakistanis has been the only breathing factor for the economy of the country that witnessed substantial reduction during the last year and our country is almost on the verge of collapse," he further said, adding that no foreign national would be desirous to invest in Pakistan if their investment were at stake.

He appealed to the high-ups to save help his investment and property in Pakistan, otherwise he will pull out all his investment from the country.