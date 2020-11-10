Pakistan sweep T20I series against Zimbabwe
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan completed a Twenty20 International (T20I) series whitewash against Zimbabwe as they beat the visitors by eight wickets in the third match in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Chasing a target of 130, Pakistan openers employed a cautious approach in the powerplay. Left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman failed to get going as he was dismissed for 21 after facing 24 deliveries.
Top-order batsman Haider Ali provided much needed impetus to the innings with a brisk 27-run knock from 20 balls, getting the chase back on track.
T20I debutant Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 41 not out, while middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah played an unbeaten 36-run cameo, to take Pakistan over the finish line.
Earlier, Zimbabwe were restricted to 129-9 in the third and final match.
The 27-year-old Usman Qadir - son of the late legendary spinner Abdul Qadir - finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat.
Usman started the slide with the wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha (31), before dismissing Wesley Madhevere (nine), Milton Shumba (11) and Elton Chigumbura (two) to give Pakistan a good chance of a 3-0 sweep.
Pakistan looking to clean-sweep Zimbabwe as the home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.
Chibhabha hit three boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock, the highest of the innings.
Number eight Donald Tiripano scored a 22-ball 28 to help Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark.
Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.
Team Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez/Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan/Rohail Nazir (wk), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim/Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain.
Team Zimbabwe
Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Shozab Raza and Muhammad Javed.
