Additional IG Motorways injured, brother killed in firing incident near Rawalpindi
07:13 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Additional IG Motorway Sajjad Afzal Afridi was injured and his brother lost his life after unknown gunmen openened fire on their vehicle on the motorway near Rawalpindi on Friday evening.
The incident happened near Fateh Jhang Interchange. The deceased has been identified as Noman Afzal.
Meanwhile, the additional IG has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
More info to follow...
