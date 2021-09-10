Nepra approves Rs1.38/unit hike in power tariff

05:57 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a hike of Rs1.38 per unit in electricity price.

According to a notification issued, Nepra approved an increase of Rs1.38 per unit in the monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of July.

The fuel price adjustment will be applicable only on the bills for the month of September 2021, it said, adding that the fuel price adjustment will be applicable to all consumers except Lifeline and K-Electric (KE).

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested Nepra for an increase of Rs1.47 per unit. The authority held a public hearing on September 1, 2021, and approved increases in power tariff.

