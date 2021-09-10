Philippines becomes first Southeast Asian country to welcome Afghan refugees

07:07 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Philippines becomes first Southeast Asian country to welcome Afghan refugees
Philippines has started accepting people fleeing Afghanistan after Taliban takeover, becoming the first country in Southeast Asian to welcome the refugees.

Thousands of Afghan nationals have left their homeland in the past two weeks and the UN has warned that nearly half a million might escape from Afghanistan this year.

Last month, Philippines’ presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the country ready to provide shelter to people fleeing Afghanistan due to fears of being persecuted.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin confirmed on Wednesday that the first group of Afghans had been welcomed in the country.

“We stay steady where others waver: tonight we welcome Afghan nationals, including women and kids, seeking refuge,” he wrote in a message posed on Twitter. “Our doors are open to those fleeing conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death.”

Last month, the UN Refugee Agency appreciated the Philippines for its “prompt action and initiative to welcome forcibly displaced Afghan nationals.”

