Pakistan’s science minister annouces prize for hacking new voting machines

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz announced on Friday that the government will reward with cash prize those will hack the locally manufactured electronic.

Talking to reporters, the minister said that the government will give Rs1 million prize if any hackers succeed in hacking the EVM, which has emerged as a new bone of contention between the government and the Opposition.

He explained that the EVM provides an easier way to cast vote, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should avoid making it controversial.

Faraz revealed that 400,000 machines had been produced locally and the cost of per unit was estimated between Rs70,000-75,000.

He said that most of points raised by the ECP in its report submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are a "charge sheet" against it.