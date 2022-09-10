Graft case against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan dropped

09:25 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
Graft case against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan dropped
LAHORE – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has withdrawn a corruption case against Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

The case was initiated against Farah Khan after PTI governments in Centre and Punjab were sent packing by the joint opposition.

It was alleged that an industrial plot of 10 acres was transferred to Farah Khan for a mere sum of Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s special economic zone during the tenure of the PTI government in Punjab. Reports said that the real value of the plot was Rs600 million.

The Bushra Bibi’s friend was declared innocent in a probe conducted by former ACE Director General Rai Manzoor Nasir. Now, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, who also holds the additional charge of ACE DG, has issued official order to drop case against Farah Khan.

Earlier, Imran Khan defended the massive increase in wealth of Farah Khan, who departed Dubai while the antigraft watchdog launched an inquiry against her on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering.

Khan mentioned that Farah Khan is a victim of a ‘political vendetta’, saying she is innocent and must be given a fair chance to present her stance. Farah remained on target due to her proximity with my wife, he added.

Khan maintained that Farah has been working in the real estate sector for nearly 2 decades. “Ask those working in the real estate sector how much their assets grow in the past three years,” he said.

