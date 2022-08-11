COAS Bajwa arrives in UK on official visit

09:23 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa arrives in UK on official visit
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached United Kingdom on an official visit.

During the visit, he will be attending the Passing-out Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhust as Chief Guest.

The Army Chief will also call on military leadership of United Kingdom during the visit.

Before leaving for the UK, COAS was called on by Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

Gen Bajwa said that terrorism is a global threat which has the potential of destabilizing the region that needs a well-coordinated response.

He said Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and also offered his condolence on the loss of precious lives during Heli crash in Balochistan. 

