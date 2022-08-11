Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis starts today
Share
LAHORE – The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will roll into action today (Thursday, August 11, 2022) at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh–e–Jinnah.
The players from across the province will be seen in action in different age group categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U–10, boys/girls U–8, boys/girls U–6. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at 5:30 pm.
Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Tournament Director, will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest and officially inaugurate the event. All the finals will be played on August 13 at 5:00 pm.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- US dollar dips to Rs217.25 as Pakistani currency continues recovery02:55 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan team leaves for Neatherlands for ODI series tonight02:12 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis starts today01:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- ‘Run for Pakistan’ returns to celebrate 75th Independence Day01:28 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz likely to meet Indian counterpart Modi in Uzbekistan next ...01:25 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Sophia Mirza: robbery in Dubai, money-laundering, car theft, ...10:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Viral young couple Nimra and Asad blessed with first child (VIDEO)10:16 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill reacts to reports of removal from Salman Khan's film12:21 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022