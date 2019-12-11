Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed as teens by Jagged Edge

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed as teens by Jagged Edge
Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles has accused two members of Jagged Edge of sexually harassing his daughter and Kelly Rowland when the Destiny’s Child members were minors.

While chatting with Vlad TV on Tuesday, the music manager said that two members of the Atlanta-based R&B group Jagged Edge behaved inappropriately with the pair when they were 16.

According to Knowles, the incident occurred when Jagged Edge and Destiny's Child were touring together, and on the same bus, in the late Nineties.

'Now, remember the girls are minors: They're 16-years-old, the guys are 21- and 22-years-old,' said Knowles.

'I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé ... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge ,' he said. 'I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.'

Mathew said he acted swiftly with business and the law in mind, saying, 'I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that.'

Vlad closed out the video by asking Knowles as a father, not a manager, how he processed and dealt with the entire situation.

“We won’t talk about that on camera,” Knowles said with a smirk.

Knowles did not specify which members of Jagged Edge he was talking about. 

