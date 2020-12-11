Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December 2020
Web Desk
07:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,808 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,291 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Karachi PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Islamabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Peshawar PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Quetta PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Sialkot PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Attock PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Gujranwala PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Jehlum PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Multan PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Bahawalpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Gujrat PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Nawabshah PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Chakwal PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Hyderabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Nowshehra PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Sargodha PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Faisalabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444
Mirpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,444

