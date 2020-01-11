FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said-al-Said

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said-al-Said.

While expressing the condolence over the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman with the Omani people and government, the foreign minister said that Sultan Qaboos was known as a just and noble-hearted ruler.

The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said died after a protracted illness in Oman.

According to the country's state media, a three-day period of national mourning has been declared in the country.