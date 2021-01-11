Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk coming very soon!

LAHORE - New Year is a time of celebration for everyone around the globe and TECNO is all set to bring something big very soon! The famous smartphone brand, TECNO has been acknowledged as the topmost brand in customer engagement.

It had been trending throughout the year 2020 for its leading phones and budget-friendly rates. TECNO brings another amazing campaign for the photography lovers, bringing an engaging #TECNOPhotoWalk in major cities across Pakistan. It is going to be a wonderful event where you can 'W'ander with lots of fun and photography!

TECNO never ceases to amaze its fans by bringing innovative campaign ideas. So all the fans in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, get ready for an amazing photography experience with a wonderful twist. TECNO shall be taking you around the famous sites of the city, giving you an opportunity to capture the beauty in your phones. TECNO fans are invited to join this activity using TECNO’s ultimate camera solution phone, Camon 16.

If you are a photographer or have a love for photography, do not miss the chance for this amazing experience to capture the beauties of these cities. The photography shall be done by your photography king, Camon 16. Camon 16 is TECNO’s latest flagship phone with the TAIVOS camera solution that provides six photography functions. It gives AI Wide-Angle Selfie Dual Camera, Beautiful Night Portrait Mode, The Professional Shooting Anti-Shake Mode, AI Beauty Portrait Mode, 960fps Super Slow Motion, and 4K Video Shooting to give a professional SLR touch to your captures.

So gear up Lahore and do not miss the chance to be a part of this great event. You can be a part of this experience with the TECNO family by just filling out a simple registration form on the link below. Come and enjoy yourself with your friends and family in this great city exploring venture. Stay tuned for more updates on this and more from TECNO in the coming days.