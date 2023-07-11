Bilal Maqsood comes up with substitute for perfume

Pakistan’s leading music icon Bilal Maqsood has slowly yet surely carved a niche for himself in the music industry with three decades of music-making behind him. He is a founding member of Strings and the band's breakup left the music buffs devastated as it ended after 33 successful years.
Recently, Maqsood took to social media, sharing a picture where he is seen holding an ice-like object, but his caption unveils the true identity of the object as potash alum. The singer enthusiastically wrote, "Unveiling a remarkable discovery: alum! Forget perfumes and embrace the power of alum."
He went on to explain, "This natural wonder surpasses all fragrances and I encourage you to share it with your housemates. Just wet it and rub it in—it's readily available everywhere."
Maqsood's endorsement of alum as a fragrance alternative showcases his belief in its efficacy.
Furthermore, Maqsood reminisced about his Hajj journey, mentioning that he relied on alum throughout the pilgrimage. This additional endorsement emphasizes his personal experience and trust in the natural substance.
