Sindh govt notifies increase in pension for retired employees

KARACHI – All civil pensioners of the Sindh government would get a 17.5 percent raise in net pension starting on July 1, 2023.

According to a notification issued on Monday, pensioners who retire on or after July 1, 2023, would also be eligible for the raise in pension specified at Para-01.

The phrase "Net Pension" refers to the "Pension being drawn" less the "Medical Allowance".

The increase will also be applicable to family pensions approved under the Central Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353, and pensions given under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme 1954 Liberalised Pension Rules 1977.

The amount of the increase in pension will be split between the federal government and the other government concerned on a proportionate basis if the gross pension sanctioned by the Sindh government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules set forth in Part-IV of Appendix III to the Accounts Code, Volume-1.

The sanctioned pension increase will not be eligible for the Special Additional Pension that can be used in place of the Orderly Allowance before retirement.