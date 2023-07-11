Sindh govt notifies increase in pension for retired employees

KARACHI – All civil pensioners of the Sindh government would get a 17.5 percent raise in net pension starting on July 1, 2023.
According to a notification issued on Monday, pensioners who retire on or after July 1, 2023, would also be eligible for the raise in pension specified at Para-01.
The phrase "Net Pension" refers to the "Pension being drawn" less the "Medical Allowance".
The increase will also be applicable to family pensions approved under the Central Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353, and pensions given under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme 1954 Liberalised Pension Rules 1977.
The amount of the increase in pension will be split between the federal government and the other government concerned on a proportionate basis if the gross pension sanctioned by the Sindh government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules set forth in Part-IV of Appendix III to the Accounts Code, Volume-1.
The sanctioned pension increase will not be eligible for the Special Additional Pension that can be used in place of the Orderly Allowance before retirement.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
