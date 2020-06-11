PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for COVID-19
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Khurrum Sher Zaman’s coronavirus test has been returned positive.

In a tweet, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman post that he also got himself tested for novel coronavirus which came positive after he was not feeling well for the past five days and had quarantined himself at home.

