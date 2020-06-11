PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for COVID-19
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Khurrum Sher Zaman’s coronavirus test has been returned positive.
In a tweet, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman post that he also got himself tested for novel coronavirus which came positive after he was not feeling well for the past five days and had quarantined himself at home.
طبیعت خراب ہونے کی وجہ سے خود کو پچھلے پانچ دن سے کورنٹائن کیا ہوا تھا اور آج ٹیسٹ کروایا تو میرا رزلٹ مثبت آیا ہے.— Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurrumZamanPTI) June 10, 2020
