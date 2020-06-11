Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus today (Thursday).
According to media reports, the PML-N leader has quarantined himself at his Model Town residence.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets beyond income cases.
Last week, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench allowed him bail till June 17 in almost similar case of corruption.
Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the bench to represent Shehbaz Sharif who had earlier escaped NAB arrest at his Model Town residence.
