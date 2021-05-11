Indian forces kill three more youth in occupied Kashmir
Share
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism have martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, on Tuesday.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district, the KMS News reported.
The killings triggered anti-India demonstrations in the area where people raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.
The locals complained that besides killing innocent youth, the troops heavily infected with COVID-19 are spreading the deadly virus during house-to-house searches in the besieged territory.
Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl and Pir Hilal Ahmed in their separate statements strongly condemned the Indian machinations and growing state terrorism against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.
Mir Shahid Saleem condemned the lodging of an FIR against the relatives of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai for arranging his funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Lolab valley.
Earlier, police had registered FIR against 20 people who as per the authorities were found involved in raising pro-freedom slogans during the funeral.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities in an inhuman move stopped the supply of medical oxygen to humanitarian groups and Covid patients undergoing treatment at home, putting the lives of thousands of people at stake.
Pakistan condemns Israeli violence against ... 05:45 PM | 11 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the Israeli violence against innocent and ...
-
- NAB writes to interior ministry for placing Shehbaz Sharif on ECL08:07 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Indian forces kill three more youth in occupied Kashmir07:30 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan on what a perfectly captured photo entails07:11 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Pakistan issues guidelines for holding Eid prayers amid COVID-19 surge06:08 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement on Palestine attacks04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry as he wants state emblem changed04:11 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Lollywood diva Meera Jee turns 4403:26 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021