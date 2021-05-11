Indian forces kill three more youth in occupied Kashmir

07:30 PM | 11 May, 2021
Indian forces kill three more youth in occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism have martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, on Tuesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district, the KMS News reported.

The killings triggered anti-India demonstrations in the area where people raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The locals complained that besides killing innocent youth, the troops heavily infected with COVID-19 are spreading the deadly virus during house-to-house searches in the besieged territory.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl and Pir Hilal Ahmed in their separate statements strongly condemned the Indian machinations and growing state terrorism against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

Mir Shahid Saleem condemned the lodging of an FIR against the relatives of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai for arranging his funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Lolab valley.

Earlier, police had registered FIR against 20 people who as per the authorities were found involved in raising pro-freedom slogans during the funeral.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities in an inhuman move stopped the supply of medical oxygen to humanitarian groups and Covid patients undergoing treatment at home, putting the lives of thousands of people at stake.

