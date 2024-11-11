Pakistan win Baseball United Arab Classic Tournament in Dubai

DUBAI – Pakistan on Monday won the Baseball United Arab Classic Tournament in Dubai.

In the final of the Baseball United Arab Classic Tournament in Dubai, the Pakistan team dominated from the start against the host team, the United Arab Emirates, continuously scoring one run after another.

The UAE team appeared helpless against Pakistan in the final, and Pakistan won the match by a 12-1 scoreline to claim the title.

The event, featuring teams from 9 countries, saw Pakistan remain unbeaten throughout. After winning the final, the team celebrated enthusiastically, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan).

The players offered a gesture of gratitude on the field and performed a victory parade with the green and white flag.