Pakistan Army Chief, Spanish FM discuss Afghan situation, bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Spanish Foreign Minister (FM) Jose Manuel Albares Bueno met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation in Afghanistan along with the measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, the military's media wing said Saturday.

The statement issued from Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said the two discussed the security situation of the region and issued of mutual interests. The current developing situation in Afghanistan and defense cooperation also came under discussion in the meeting between General Bajwa and the Spanish dignitary.

Both sides also reiterated the combined resolve for the provision of humanitarian aid and assistance to the Afghan people, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Spanish minister Bueno commended Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan and efforts for regional stability.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also met with the Spanish foreign minister. The premier said that the changed reality in Afghanistan required a change in the world community’s outlook as a secure and peaceful Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan and the region.

Khan also stressed that the well-being of the Afghan people had to be the utmost priority, adding that urgent measures were required to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to ensure the economic stability of the country.