Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif’s family falls prey to car gift scam
LAHORE – The family of young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif was deprived of Rs285,000 by fraudsters who duped them into receiving a car as a gift.
Shehroze’s father Kashif Suleman has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the incident.
Suleman told the local media that a man impersonating as personal staff of a federal minister called his family and informed them that the government wanted to gift them a car.
The fraudster later asked them to deposit Rs285,000 into his account to receive the car.
In May, Sheroze Kashif (19) became the youngest Pakistani climber to summit the world's highest peak — Mount Everest. Subsequently in July, he became the youngest Pakistani to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak.
