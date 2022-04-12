Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
ISLAMABAD – Shahbaz Sharif, the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan, on Tuesday was presented a guard of honour at the PM House on Tuesday.
Sharif reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him before he assumed the responsibilities.
The newly-elected premier also met with the officials of the PM House.
پاکستان کے وزیراعظم میاں شہبازشریف کو وزیراعظم ہاؤس پہنچنے پر گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا گیا— 𝐽𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝐼𝑞𝑏𝑎𝑙 (@javedeqbalpk1) April 12, 2022
1 pic.twitter.com/CgxhojNUQ4
On Monday, the PML-N leader took the oath of his office at President's House.
Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister as President Dr Arif Alvi has gone on leave after complaining of discomfort without explaining the matter further.
Services chiefs of all forces, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N VP and daughter of deposed PM Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.
