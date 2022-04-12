Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD – Shahbaz Sharif, the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan, on Tuesday was presented a guard of honour at the PM House on Tuesday.

Sharif reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him before he assumed the responsibilities.

The newly-elected premier also met with the officials of the PM House.

پاکستان کے وزیراعظم میاں شہبازشریف کو وزیراعظم ہاؤس پہنچنے پر گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا گیا



On Monday, the PML-N leader took the oath of his office at President's House.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister as President Dr Arif Alvi has gone on leave after complaining of discomfort without explaining the matter further.

Services chiefs of all forces, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N VP and daughter of deposed PM Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.