Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

10:01 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Shahbaz Sharif, the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan, on Tuesday was presented a guard of honour at the PM House on Tuesday.

Sharif reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him before he assumed the responsibilities.

The newly-elected premier also met with the officials of the PM House.

On Monday, the PML-N leader took the oath of his office at President's House.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister as President Dr Arif Alvi has gone on leave after complaining of discomfort without explaining the matter further.

Services chiefs of all forces, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N VP and daughter of deposed PM Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy ... 08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Parliament on Monday elected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new Prime Minister, days ...

More From This Category
PTI submits no-confidence motion against AJK PM ...
11:20 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ...
10:52 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
US responds as Shehbaz Sharif elected new ...
09:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election ...
11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly ...
09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone ...
09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr