Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally detaining citizens, extortion'

LAHORE – The Bahawalnagar incident including personnel of the Pakistan army engaging in assault of policemen is all over the internet, and now SHO, ASI, and several cops deployed at Madrasa police station were arrested.

The cops were arrested under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the PPC and Section 155C (penalty for certain types of misconduct by police) of the Police Order 2002.

Senior officials earlier suspended former SHO Rizwan Abbas, ASI Mohammad Naeem and Constables Mohammad Iqbal and Ali Raza for unlawful arrest of individuals, and failed to produce the three before a local magistrate.

Cops misused their authority and were lacking in carrying out their duties, thus mishandling the case involving army personnel.

The FIR stated that ASI Naeem raided the house of a civilian, Muhammad Anwar Jatt, on April 8th, along with other officials. SHO Madarsa Police Station Rizwan Abbas and other officials arrived at the scene with force and barged into walls to enter the house, after which women were also allegedly subjected to violence.

After the commotion, locals gathered and locked SHO and police officials in a room, and also made a video. Later, other personnel of Punjab police rushed to the scene, and the police made arrests and allegedly subjected the individuals present in the house to violence. SHO Rizwan Abbas and others were also allegedly assaulted.

Cops also held Muhammad Anwar Jatt, his son, Muhammad Khalil an army personnel, Anti-Narcotics employee Muhammad Idris, and others and transferred them to the Madarsa Police Station, where cases were registered against 23 individuals.