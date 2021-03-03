Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, KP

KARACHI – An earthquake of 4.1-magnitude hit Pakistan's southeastern and northwestern region that jolted many Pakistanis from their beds on early Sunday as a number of cities were shaken by the tremors.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), quake tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre Tremors said tremors felt around 5:27 am in the morning while the epicentre of the quake was recorded 70 kilometres west of Hyderabad and its depth was recorded at 30 km into the ground.

Several cities of KP were also jolted by the earthquake including Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Malakand.

Local media reported some panic among residents in these cities, there were no reports of casualties or damages.

The South Asian country is counted among the most seismically active countries in the world where there are several fault lines.