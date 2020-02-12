PM Imran congratulates Prisoners Aid Committee for finalising reform package
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform.
In a tweet posted on his social media account, the premier congratulated Ali Zafar and team members members of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee.
Congratulations to Ali Zafar & mbrs of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform. It will ensure greater public safety & rehab of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 11, 2020
"It will ensure greater public safety and rehabilitation of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights," the prime minister said.
