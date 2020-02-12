PM Imran congratulates Prisoners Aid Committee for finalising reform package
08:34 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran congratulates Prisoners Aid Committee for finalising reform package
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform.

In a tweet posted on his social media account, the premier congratulated Ali Zafar and team members members of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee.

"It will ensure greater public safety and rehabilitation of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights," the prime minister said.

