PM Imran congratulates Prisoners Aid Committee for finalising reform package

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform.

In a tweet posted on his social media account, the premier congratulated Ali Zafar and team members members of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee.

Congratulations to Ali Zafar & mbrs of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform. It will ensure greater public safety & rehab of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 11, 2020

"It will ensure greater public safety and rehabilitation of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights," the prime minister said.