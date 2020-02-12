Women, children among eight dead in Multan building collapse
Web Desk
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan building collapse
Share

MULTAN - At least eight people got killed while five others were dug out alive from the rubble after a building collapsed in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday evening.

According to media reports, three female kids were among those have been died after a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk. Resultantly, over 12 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building.

The Rescue-1122 recovered eight persons including three female kids and shifted them to hospital.

However, hospital sources informed that eight people including three female kids, two boys, two woman and another man, died in the mishap.

Those died were identified as Nimra Umer (12), Anam Umer (6), Hassan Umer (13), Umme Habiba (1), Zahid Umer ( 40), Anwar Umer (60), Ghafooran Bibi (60) and Shafi Muhammad (54).

As many as 12 ambulances of Rescue 1122, two rescue vehicular and over 50 rescuers were participating in the rescue operation till the filing of the story.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training
02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr