Women, children among eight dead in Multan building collapse

MULTAN - At least eight people got killed while five others were dug out alive from the rubble after a building collapsed in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday evening.

According to media reports, three female kids were among those have been died after a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk. Resultantly, over 12 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building.

The Rescue-1122 recovered eight persons including three female kids and shifted them to hospital.

However, hospital sources informed that eight people including three female kids, two boys, two woman and another man, died in the mishap.

Those died were identified as Nimra Umer (12), Anam Umer (6), Hassan Umer (13), Umme Habiba (1), Zahid Umer ( 40), Anwar Umer (60), Ghafooran Bibi (60) and Shafi Muhammad (54).

As many as 12 ambulances of Rescue 1122, two rescue vehicular and over 50 rescuers were participating in the rescue operation till the filing of the story.