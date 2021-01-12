US invites Bilawal,Asif Zardari to Biden’s oath-taking ceremony
KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, ARY News reported.
The father-son duo got an invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Democrat Joe Biden scheduled to take place on January 20.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony however Asif Zardari cannot attend the ceremony as he is listed in the Exit Control List.
Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the USA and held meeting with the members of the Democratic Party, sources.
It is pertinent to mention that Asif Zardari and Obama governments had worked closely on different projects.
On the other hand, after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy on January 6, Congress formally certified Biden’s election victory.
Biden’s win as US president confirmed amid ... 05:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
WASHINGTON – The US Congress has just confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over ...
