Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's beach photo sets the temperature soaring

Lollywood's power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are back in the news to steal the spotlight with their sizzling chemistry. The duo has often been the center of attention owing to their charisma and beauty.

Successful in their individual careers, the celebrity couple have amassed millions of followers who would give anything to catch a glimpse of the couple together. Treating the social media admirers, Khan and Ikram offered a PDA-filled beach photo that went quickly went viral.

The picture featuring the Mera Rab Waris actor and the Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja actress posted by Ikram spread like wildfire receiving more than 65K likes on Instagram. The seemingly candid photo saw Ikram adorably planting a kiss on the Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti actress's cheek.

Ikram called his darling wife "Beach Bae" in the caption.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown.

lkram, on the other hand, was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.