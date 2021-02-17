Malala Yousafzai receives threats from fake account on Twitter

Education activist and Oxford graduate Malala Yousafzai is a strong voice for the new generation. She is also a leader who aspires to bring positive change.

A famous personality across the globe, Malala's popularity comes with a fair share of troubles as a fraction remains mistrustful of her fame.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old Nobel Prize laureate expressed her concern that the ex-spokesperson of 'Tehrik-i-Taliban' Pakistan is threatening people on social media.

Earlier in 2012, Yousafzai took a bullet in the face after a Taliban gunman opened fire on her as she was on her way back from her school in Swat.

Ehsan, who was serving as the mouthpiece of the banned outfit’s operations in Pakistan at the time, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Come back to your original home in Swat, we have special unfinished business with you [Malala] and your father. We will end what we had started this time around,” the user threatened.

“This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan who claims responsibility for the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape Prime Minister Imran Khan and Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major Gen Babar Iftikhar?” Malala responded.

In February 2020, it was revealed that Ehsan escaped from the custody of security forces during an operation against terrorists, conducted on the basis of information gleaned from him.

However, the Twitter handle is not Ehsan’s official account, and has less than 100 followers before Malala responded to it. Now, it has amassed over 300 followers before being suspended by Twitter.

Netizens trolled her for paying heed to the threat from the fake account as she felt a victim of her securities.

“The account has 400 followers anyone who knows how Twitter work would be able to see that,” journalist Mehr Tarar wrote.