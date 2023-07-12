Search

Ayesha Omar's workout sesh steals netizens' attention

Noor Fatima 07:42 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

A fashion icon, a singer, and an accomplished actress; Pakistani star Ayesha Omer has achieved it all. The 41-year-old actress, who has been dominating the entertainment industry with a plethora of successful projects, keeps her mental and physical health as a chief priority and is often seen inspiring her fans to stay fit and healthy.

From her Ayurvedic adventures to rigorous workout sessions in the gym, the Bulbulay famed actress knows how to stay in shape. Having posted candid moments from her gym trips, the diva is considered a fitness fanatic.

Keeping the same energy, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself working out. The Rehbra star added that she is "bringing it back" with all the physical activity.

Social media users lauded the actress for inspiring people through her workout routines.

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee — a 2023 Pakistani crime comedy film written and directed by Faisal Qureshi, in his feature directorial debut, and will next be seen in Dhai Chaal opposite Shamoon Abbasi, Humayoun Ashraf, and Adnan Shah Tipu. Omar has also been working onSelahaddin Eyyubi an upcoming Pak-Turk television series.

Ayesha Omar reveals what kind of men she will never flirt with

