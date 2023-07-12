Ayesha Omar's workout sesh steals netizens' attention

A fashion icon, a singer, and an accomplished actress; Pakistani star Ayesha Omer has achieved it all. The 41-year-old actress, who has been dominating the entertainment industry with a plethora of successful projects, keeps her mental and physical health as a chief priority and is often seen inspiring her fans to stay fit and healthy.
From her Ayurvedic adventures to rigorous workout sessions in the gym, the Bulbulay famed actress knows how to stay in shape. Having posted candid moments from her gym trips, the diva is considered a fitness fanatic.
Keeping the same energy, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself working out. The Rehbra star added that she is "bringing it back" with all the physical activity.
Social media users lauded the actress for inspiring people through her workout routines.
On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee — a 2023 Pakistani crime comedy film written and directed by Faisal Qureshi, in his feature directorial debut, and will next be seen in Dhai Chaal opposite Shamoon Abbasi, Humayoun Ashraf, and Adnan Shah Tipu. Omar has also been working onSelahaddin Eyyubi an upcoming Pak-Turk television series.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
