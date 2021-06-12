PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns against Quetta Gladiators today

ABU DHABI – Quetta Gladiators who stand at bottom of the table and need to win all their matches to reach the playoffs will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the thrilling match tonight.

The 19th match of the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will start at 09:30 PM IST at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

On Friday, a record-breaking opening partnership between Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro helped Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets, achieving the target of 134 runs with 10 overs to spare.

Tough day for us! But we’ll be back stronger in the next!!#GladiatorsForever #PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/Twdl3qK1Bh — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 11, 2021

The Gladiators will be relying on Andre Russell, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis, and Azam Khan as they cannot afford another defeat in the tournament.