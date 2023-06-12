Real power lies with establishment, rulers are toothless: PTI chief

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said real power lies with the establishment, and the incumbent rulers are toothless.

The outspoken politician, who is facing over 100 cases since being ousted from power, appeared at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the plea.

In his interaction with media persons and lawyers at courtroom, the former premier was questioned that PML-N clarified that the talks will be with government members and why do you mention establishment.

The PTI chairman said real power and decision-making is with the establishment.

He called sitting with political rulers pointless, decrying that these leaders do not have any power. What would be the use of sitting with them? he quipped.

A woman lawyer asked the PTI chief why politicians signed the Charter of Democracy and why don’t he like to interact with them. To which the PTI chief said, "Now the situation is different."

The PTI chief also lamented the federal budget presented by the government last week. Interest on loans overshadowed the federal budget, he said.