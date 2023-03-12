One injured as Karachi building’s blaze doused after hours of fire fighting (VIDEOS)

KARACHI – A huge fire that broke out at multi-story building in Karachi's Sharea Faisal on Saturday night took hours to be completely doused while one person was injured in the incident.

More than a dozen fire tenders took part in a firefighting operation to control the blaze and keep it from spreading to surrounding structures as the building stands to a fuel station which was closed after the flames were spotted.

Rescue officials, Rangers, and local administration members rushed to the site and closed the main road for traffic as the operation was underway. Initially, only a few fire tenders were at work but the fire was declared to be of ‘Third Degree’ with huge flames captured on video tapes filmed by passersby.

Pakistan Navy's firefighting vehicles also took part in the firefighting operation.

After managing to douse the massive fire, the cooling process was started. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and other provincial officials took notice of the incident and directed concerned officials to submit a report.

Reports in local media claimed that fire erupted in a billboard on top of the building however exact details are yet to be shared.