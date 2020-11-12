G-B elections to be held on Sunday
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
G-B elections to be held on Sunday
ISLAMABAD - The G-B election commission is going to hold the third G-B Assembly elections Sunday, under the Elections Act, 2017.

A total, 330 candidates including four women will contest upcoming general elections in 24 constituencies of the Legislative Council whereas 745,361 voters including 453,663 male and 33998 female voters would cast their votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has fielded 23 candidates and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 21 candidates each.

The PPP and PTI issued a ticket to one female candidate each while the PML-N whose election campaign is being run by party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz has not given a ticket to any woman.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P), which has fielded only 12 candidates and was not obligated by the law, has given ticket one women candidate.

Sixteen political parties are taking part in the election with 127 candidates including three women. Out of 200 independent candidates, only one female is contesting the election on an independent seat.

