I'm the superstar of Pakistan, I'm the heroine of Pakistan: Meera

12:57 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
I'm the superstar of Pakistan, I'm the heroine of Pakistan: Meera
Share

Pakistani superstar Meera and controversy are two things you can't set apart!

Recently, a video had been doing rounds on social media in which a family can be seen character assassinating the veteran actor.

But, there's no way in hell that Meera would back down without a fight and decided to hold a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday to snub the allegations leveled against her.

"Have the patience to listen," she started off. "Some people are accusing a real-life heroine like me," the 'Baaji' actor went on.

“I am a heroin in real life, aside from being one in in films. My whole life and career is based on struggle and hard work,” she continued.

At one point, in the middle of the chaos, Meera was unable to comprehend the script writing in her hands and nonchalantly added: "It doesn't matter. Go ahead and laugh. It will make the headlines."

Disclosing the fact that she was "accused of fund-raising through making someone else", Meera further added, “I will hang myself if I am found guilty of  corruption. Some people are targeting me and continuously doing propaganda. I challenge them all to provide authentic evidence against me."

Stay tuned for more updates!

More From This Category
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at ...
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after ...
04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse ...
03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime ...
03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
TikToker Zulqarnain Sikander comes under fire for ...
02:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Hareem Farooq shares her views on Feminism
02:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr