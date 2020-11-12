I'm the superstar of Pakistan, I'm the heroine of Pakistan: Meera

Pakistani superstar Meera and controversy are two things you can't set apart!

Recently, a video had been doing rounds on social media in which a family can be seen character assassinating the veteran actor.

But, there's no way in hell that Meera would back down without a fight and decided to hold a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday to snub the allegations leveled against her.

"Have the patience to listen," she started off. "Some people are accusing a real-life heroine like me," the 'Baaji' actor went on.

“I am a heroin in real life, aside from being one in in films. My whole life and career is based on struggle and hard work,” she continued.

At one point, in the middle of the chaos, Meera was unable to comprehend the script writing in her hands and nonchalantly added: "It doesn't matter. Go ahead and laugh. It will make the headlines."

Disclosing the fact that she was "accused of fund-raising through making someone else", Meera further added, “I will hang myself if I am found guilty of corruption. Some people are targeting me and continuously doing propaganda. I challenge them all to provide authentic evidence against me."

