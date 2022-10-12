PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab tells 'truth' about leaked video

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Kanwal Sahuzab has said that fake videos are being leaked to defame her.

The president of her party’s women's wing said the woman in the video is a Sri Lankan model.

She alleged that PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, were behind this heinous act, but such tactics could not stop her political activities. She said that PML-N's social media cell was actively promoting the objectionable content.

Shauzab said that she received threatening messages in September, adding that an unknown person, who contacted her on WhatsApp from a UAE number, demanded $50,000 to stop the release of her videos.

She said the person, who had sent messages to her, is a Pakistani and she has approached UAE authorities for action against him.

“I have filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provided all evidence to authorities,” she said, adding that the culprits have not been arrested yet. She revealed that such elements were trying to blackmail other PTI women leaders as well with deepfake videos.