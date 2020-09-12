Soldier martyred in Waziristan IED blast
Web Desk
10:05 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Soldier martyred in Waziristan IED blast
RAWALPINDI - A security forces personnel was martyred after improvised explosive device exploded near a check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in North Waziristan, said military's media wing on Saturday.

According to ISPR, Sepoy Sajid, age 33 years embraced shahadat in the blast. The security forces have cordoned the area for clearance operation.

