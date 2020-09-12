Soldier martyred in Waziristan IED blast
10:05 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI - A security forces personnel was martyred after improvised explosive device exploded near a check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in North Waziristan, said military's media wing on Saturday.
According to ISPR, Sepoy Sajid, age 33 years embraced shahadat in the blast. The security forces have cordoned the area for clearance operation.
- Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders ...01:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC12:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Causalities feared after two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s ...11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process ...10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in ...10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities criticise CCPO Lahore for victim blaming02:09 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020