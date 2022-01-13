Don't blame me for vulgarity on social media, says Hareem Shah
Share
TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to create furore with her unbothered attitude and controversial actions after she denied 'laundering' money in her latest video.
For the unversed, Shah was previously spotted flaunting heaps of currency on social media and then claiming to have taken it on the flight to the UK. After the notice of FIA, the social media star deleted her viral video.
Lately, the 30-year-old was spotted attending a UK 44 office session in London where she made bold declarations. The other people present also shared their opinions regarding the TikTok queen.
Hareem revealed that Pakistan People’s Party's chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is her favourite politician whereas she is not scared and has faith in the Almighty.
"I have never been scared of my family members even though they all have always been against me but that never made me adopt any feelings of fear. If your intentions are right, you will never be defeated."
Keeping her stance staunch, Hareem further stated: "Don't hold me accountable for vulgarity on social media."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Hareem Shah denied any wrongdoing after her video with a huge pile of foreign currency prompted a federal investigation into suspected money laundering.
Whose cash is it? Hareem Shah denies ... 11:59 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
LONDON – A Pakistani social media celebrity has denied any wrongdoing after her video with a huge pile of foreign ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Netizens in awe as brothers separated during Partition reunite at ...03:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
- ‘Huge loss’: TTP mourns death of most wanted leader Khurasani03:08 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir become the face of Global Soccer Ventures02:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021