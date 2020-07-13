Kashmir Martyrs' Day reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that Kashmir Martyrs' Day is reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.
In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, the DG ISPR said every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven.
#KashmirMartyrsDay is reminiscent of utmost price paid 4 freedom by brave Kashmiris. Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed 2 suppress insurmountable spirit & legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, IA— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 12, 2020
He said that decades of Indian atrocities have failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed by the will of Almighty Allah.
