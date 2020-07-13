Kashmir Martyrs' Day reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that Kashmir Martyrs' Day is reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, the DG ISPR said every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven.

He said that decades of Indian atrocities have failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed by the will of Almighty Allah.