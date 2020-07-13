No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir, says FM Qureshi
09:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, said that no occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir.
In a tweet today (Monday), the foreign minister also paid tribute to courage of 22 sons of Jammu and Kashmir who rendered their lives on this day in 1931 in the face of brutal Dogra forces. https://twitter.com/SMQureshiPTI/status/1282492490201923585
He said that brave Kashmiris have regalvanized decades old struggle for self-determination, an inalienable right for which Kashmiris will continue to die for to this day.
