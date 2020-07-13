Special meeting of NCOC in Lahore today to discuss SOPs for cattle markets, Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will preside over a special meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), being held in Lahore today (Monday) to discuss implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and management of cattle markets on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to media reports, it would be the first meeting of NCOC in any province and such meetings would also be held in provincial capitals of other provinces.

The meetings at provincial capitals are aimed at forging national unity against coronavirus, better understanding, cooperation and creating harmony among the provinces.