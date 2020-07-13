Pakistan’s first underground water reservoir system starts launched in Lahore – VIDEO
LAHORE – The country’ first underground water reservoir system to store water from seasonal rains and reduce flooding has been launched in the Punjab capital city.
The project, titled “Monsoon Underground Water Reservoir”, took three months to be completed at Lahore’s Lawrence Garden.
Test trial of Underground Water Storage Tank near Lawrence Road, Lahore:— Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) July 12, 2020
▪︎It has capacity to store upto 1.4 Million Gallons rain water.
▪︎If successful, more such projects will be started across province. pic.twitter.com/nopjhxUzos
Built at the cost of Rs. 149 million, the water tank can hold up to 1.5 million gallons of water after a heavy downpour.
It is modelled after reservoirs in Japan and the United States, which offer an effective use of water resources and disaster prevention especially in metropolitan areas.
