Infinix launches NOTE 10, Price, Specifications, Sale info

LAHORE - Infinix has launched a new premium smartphone NOTE 10. This smartphone will be available at a retail price of Rs25,999 for a limited time offer along with an additional Rs1,000 discount on pre-order starting from July 15, 2021.

Talking about the launch CEO, Infinix Pakistan – Mr Joe Hu said, “we know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience. The NOTE 10 perfectly balances functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality for everyday users alike.”

The Infinix NOTE 10 comes with an FHD+ superfluid display that delivers a striking 1080 x 2460 resolution. The display makes viewing pictures and streaming video a pleasure with vivid colors and excellent definition that make even the smallest details pop.

The Infinix NOTE 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor giving it plenty of performance. It easily kept up with a busy schedule from taking calls, typing up a report on the device to web browsing. Everything is super fast and without any frozen screens or slowdown.

Note 10 has a 48MP AI Triple rear camera. It features a 16 MP AI selfie camera. These advanced cameras come with multiple camera modes like Time-lapse video recording mode, Video stabilization mode, and Slow Motion video recording mode that allows users to capture videos with 240fps. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions.

The phone comes packed with an array of top-notch features, good gaming technology, and a powerful processor. It will be available in three colors: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green. Infinix NOTE 10 6+128GB variant is originally priced at Rs 26,999. Android 11 XOS and a long-lasting battery (5000mAh) along with 18W X-Charge that gives an engaging smartphone experience to the users.