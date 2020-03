Fashion Pakistan Week 2020 postponed due to coronavirus fears

KARACHI - Due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Fashion Pakistan Council (FPC) announced that it is postponing its annual event, Fashion Pakistan Week 2020 until further notice.

The three-day fashion event was previously scheduled to be held from 9th to 11th April in Karachi. The decision to delay comes in the wake of the coronavirus spread and the precautionary measures taken by local authorities to enforce social distancing.

Coronavirus: PSL matches to be played without ... 08:39 PM | 12 Mar, 2020 KARACHI – All the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket games in Karachi will be played without ...

Chairperson of FPC Maheen Khan stated, “At this time of a global pandemic, we will assess the situation later during the year, with regards to the rescheduling of Fashion Pakistan Week 2020. We’ve informed our designers and sponsors who agreed with our decision and together we’ll reassess later in the year.”

Fashion Pakistan Council is a national body of designers that hosts the biannual events of Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer and Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.