Shaheen Afridi announces death of grandmother in a heartfelt post

Web Desk 01:14 PM | 13 May, 2023
Source: ishaheenafridi10/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi’s grandmother passed away in her hometown Landi Kotal, the cricket announced Friday.

Afridi took to social media to mourn the demise while he requested his fans to pray for the departed soul.

“My grandmother, a beautiful soul, breathed her last today. The funeral prayers will take place at Tatara ground, Landi Kotal, KPK, at 06:30pm today,” he said in a social media post.

As the pacer made the announcement , a large of his fans and social media users extended condolences.

Shaheen hailed from the Zakha Khel Tribe that resides in the north-western ‘Federally Administered Tribal Area’ of Pakistan and was brought up in a lower middle-class family in a small town known as Landi Kotal.

Being the youngest of seven brothers, the 23-year-old followed a career in cricket like his eldest brother Riaz Afridi. Shaheen became the first cricketer born after the turn of the millennium to represent Men in Green when he played the third T20I against the Windies.

