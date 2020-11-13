Justice Qaiser Rasheed takes acting charge as PHC CJ
10:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Justice Qaiser Rasheed takes acting charge as PHC CJ
PESHAWAR – Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan has been appointed as acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). 

He has been given the charge following the demise of PHC CJ Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Thursday. 

Seth, who penned judgment against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, died of COVID19.

The 59-year-old judge was battling coronavirus and succumbed to the deadly illness at Islamabad's Kulsum International Hospital. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

The funeral prayers were offered on Friday at the old Army Stadium ground in Peshawar at 2:30pm.

