Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World Cup loss
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World Cup loss
Source: Twitter
Share

Despite defeat in the T20 World Cup final at the hands of England, Pakistan celebrities hailed the performance of Men in Green in the tournament.

The social media platforms of many of the Pakistani entertainment industry's well-known faces have been flooding with staunch support, encouragement, and unconditional love for the cricket team that managed to make it to the finals, quite miraculously.  

Celebrities including Urwa Hocane, Asim Azhar, Hira Mani, Waqar Younis, Ahmad Shazad, Talha Younis, Bilal Qureshi, Falak Shabir, Fakhr e Alam, and many more have congratulated the team for putting their best against England's outstanding game.

Hira Mani, who is a true cricket fanatic, shared a picture of the Pakistani players and captioned, "Haaarna aur jeetna tou khail kay saath Laga hua houta hai Lekin humari ye team end tak Muqabla kerti rahi Humain app sub ka thanks kehna hae dil se shukriya for your endless effort we love you Pakistan zindabad."

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan to win T20 World ... 03:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

MELBOURNE: England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on ...

More From This Category
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their ...
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in ...
06:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
First Cannes winner film 'Joyland' banned by ...
04:32 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Man who inspired a Tom Hanks film dies in Paris ...
03:52 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani celebrities attend the wedding of Hanif ...
02:51 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik set to host new show ...
01:47 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr