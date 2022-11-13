Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World Cup loss

Despite defeat in the T20 World Cup final at the hands of England, Pakistan celebrities hailed the performance of Men in Green in the tournament.

The social media platforms of many of the Pakistani entertainment industry's well-known faces have been flooding with staunch support, encouragement, and unconditional love for the cricket team that managed to make it to the finals, quite miraculously.

Celebrities including Urwa Hocane, Asim Azhar, Hira Mani, Waqar Younis, Ahmad Shazad, Talha Younis, Bilal Qureshi, Falak Shabir, Fakhr e Alam, and many more have congratulated the team for putting their best against England's outstanding game.

Hira Mani, who is a true cricket fanatic, shared a picture of the Pakistani players and captioned, "Haaarna aur jeetna tou khail kay saath Laga hua houta hai Lekin humari ye team end tak Muqabla kerti rahi Humain app sub ka thanks kehna hae dil se shukriya for your endless effort we love you Pakistan zindabad."

Well Played Boyz Well Played. We are proud of you #TeamPakistan. You didn't let it become a walk in the park despite a low total. You all put up a great a fight. Congratulations #England. — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) November 13, 2022

Chalo koi ni yaaar - Finalist bhi winner e hota hai ! ???? - Superb game green boys ! ???????????????????????????????? #T20WorldCupFinal #PakvsEng #PakistanZindabad — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) November 13, 2022

Thank you Shaheens for the amazing moments in this World Cup. You played like champions and for us, you always will be champions. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YRLPhwSNgu — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 13, 2022

You guys have already Won the Hearts of The Nation????????. Let’s go and repeat the History. Lots Prayers???????? and Best Wishes. #PakistanZindabad????????#T20WorldCupFinal #PAKvsEng @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/hmUhtm7US0 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) November 13, 2022

Heartbroken at the loss but proud of the boys! #PakistanZindabad ???? — Ahmad Shahzad ???????? (@iamAhmadshahzad) November 13, 2022

THIS IS MY TEAM & WE OWE THIS TEAM! Thank you Pakistan Cricket Team for this amazing journey. You guys fought till the last and gave it all. Don't be sad or upset, you are still our champions.We just love you.IA we will be back stronger PAKISTAN ZINDABAD #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/AZ7mCxjWFa — Falak Shabir (@FalakShabir1) November 13, 2022

you’ve put up a good fight boys!! come back stronger ???????? Pakistan Zindabad ???? ???? @76Shadabkhan you’re a KING ???? — Talha Anjum (@talhahanjum) November 13, 2022

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday.