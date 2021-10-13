Salman Khan to feature with his brother-in-law in upcoming film

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Salman Khan to feature with his brother-in-law in upcoming film
Share

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma are gearing up for their movie Antim: The Final Truth and the release date has also been confirmed.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram and Twitter handles simultaneously and shared the latest motion poster of the upcoming film alongside the much-awaited release date.

“#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021,” Khan tweeted.

Produced by Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan, the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Moreover, the film will mark the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

As per the details, the Tiger Zinda Hai star essays the role of a fierce police officer while the Loveyatri actor portrays a gangster.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his mega project Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in ... 07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

ISTANBUL – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan danced along with his fans to the iconic track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din ...

More From This Category
Trailer of Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final ...
09:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable swimming ...
05:30 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes the ...
04:20 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Twitter reacts to Asad Umar’s dance performance ...
02:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Ayesha Omar trolled after video of her birthday ...
02:20 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Ayesha Omar writes heartfelt note for herself on ...
11:31 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Trailer of Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final season Vol 2 is out now
09:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr