PM Office leaks: Another audio of Shehbaz Sharif surfaces
ISLAMABAD – A new audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif surfaced on social media on Thursday, only days after the Pakistani government constituted a high-level probe into the alleged hacking and leaking of sensitive audio conversations.
In the latest leaked audio, the prime minister apparently talks about appointing Special Assistants to PM with an unknown person.
The second leaked audio of PM Shehbaz comes weeks after soundbites of PTI chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders among others were leaked online allegedly by a 'hacker'.
Sharing Is Caring:— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 13, 2022
Another alleged audio of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has surfaced on social media in which the premier is heard talking about appointing SAPMs with an unknown person. pic.twitter.com/QKut45wNWG
More to follow...
