PM Office leaks: Another audio of Shehbaz Sharif surfaces
Web Desk
08:46 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office/Twitter
ISLAMABAD – A new audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif surfaced on social media on Thursday, only days after the Pakistani government constituted a high-level probe into the alleged hacking and leaking of sensitive audio conversations.

In the latest leaked audio, the prime minister apparently talks about appointing Special Assistants to PM with an unknown person.

The second leaked audio of PM Shehbaz comes weeks after soundbites of PTI chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders among others were leaked online allegedly by a 'hacker'.

More to follow...

