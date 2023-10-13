Search

Pakistan

Pakistan repairs churches, compensates Christian families after Jaranwala mob attack  

01:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
Pakistan repairs churches, compensates Christian families after Jaranwala mob attack  
Source: Twitter

FAISALABAD – Authorities have repaired 20 Churches damaged in a mob attack in Jaranwala city in August this year over blasphemy allegations, a government official told foreign journalists.

On the invitation of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation of foreign journalists visited tehsil Jaranwala a day earlier. Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CPO Muhammad Ali Zia welcomed the delegation.

The deputy commissioner briefed the journalists about rehabilitation of victims in the Jaranwala incident and repairing of churches.

Sheikh said that the government had paid financial aid of Rs2 billion to each family, adding that the victims have re-settled in their houses peacefully.

The DC also appreciated Muslim and Christian leaders for their cooperation for establishing peace in the cit. He said divisional, district and tehsil level peace committees played key role in this regard.

On August 16, the mob assault took place in Jaranwala  city after two Christians were accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

Following the incident, police have registered 222 complaints while over 300 people have been arrested.

In heartwarming gesture, Muslims offer Christians to pray in mosques after Jaranwala churches attack

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia en route to Pakistan

08:17 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Junaid Safdar confirms divorce with Ayesha Saif after 2 years of ...

12:57 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

12:24 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Passport delivery face delay in Pakistan, here’s why?

12:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

On World Sight Day, HBL Mobile becomes Pakistan's first mobile ...

08:42 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Ihsanullah predicts one-sided win for Pakistan in World Cup clash against India

Horoscope

09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.9
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.31 750.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.88 911.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.08 170.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.24 311.74
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: