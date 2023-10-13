Pakistan repairs churches, compensates Christian families after Jaranwala mob attack  

FAISALABAD – Authorities have repaired 20 Churches damaged in a mob attack in Jaranwala city in August this year over blasphemy allegations, a government official told foreign journalists.

On the invitation of Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation of foreign journalists visited tehsil Jaranwala a day earlier. Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CPO Muhammad Ali Zia welcomed the delegation.

The deputy commissioner briefed the journalists about rehabilitation of victims in the Jaranwala incident and repairing of churches.

Sheikh said that the government had paid financial aid of Rs2 billion to each family, adding that the victims have re-settled in their houses peacefully.

The DC also appreciated Muslim and Christian leaders for their cooperation for establishing peace in the cit. He said divisional, district and tehsil level peace committees played key role in this regard.

On August 16, the mob assault took place in Jaranwala city after two Christians were accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

Following the incident, police have registered 222 complaints while over 300 people have been arrested.